Liberia Fact-Checkers Network to Be Launched Friday

As Liberians go to elections in October this year, a network of fact-checkers comprising of fact-checking institutions and individual fact-checkers will this Friday, June 30, 2023 launch the Liberia Fact-checking Network.

The Liberia Fact-Checking Network (LFN) was established in March 2023 to fact-check claims of politicians, journalists, influencers, and citizens to prevent the spread of misinformation and disinformation in Liberia during and after the October polls.

The network seeks to prevail on politicians to make sure that their claims are true during public debates because misinformation and disinformation pose a threat to the credibility of the elections. "Because we are aware of the risks involved in allowing misinformation to rule the electoral process, the coalition's role in ensuring election integrity is very important."

LFN has reiterated its dedication to battling false information and disinformation on social media and in public discourse. "The launch of the Liberia Fact-checking Network will take place at the Internews Liberia office on 19th Street in Sinkor at 1:00 pm.

According to a release under the signatures of Jackson Clay, Chairperson Launching Committee-Liberia Fact-checking Network, and Taweh Johnson, head of Secretariat-Liberia Fact-checking Network, members of the International Community, civil society organizations, executives of political parties, university students, officials of the National Elections Commission and the Liberia National Police are expected to attend the Network launch.

The launch of the network was disclosed yesterday by Mr. Jackson Clay, Chairperson of Liberia Fact-checking Network Launching Committee.