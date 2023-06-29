Liberia: NCHE Sets Stage for Constructive Competition Among Higher Education Institutions

The Director General of the Liberia National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Professor Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor has revealed that the NCHE has set the stage for a constructive competition among higher education institutions in the country.

The National Commission on Higher Education Chairman said for higher institutions of learning in Liberia to survive this competition, every institution must be creative and innovative.

"We want to see some international partnerships; we want to see more new relevant programs targeting and providing solutions to our technological, social, and economic problems and enhancing national development; we want to see an improvement in the welfare of our faculty through increased salaries and benefits," he noted.

According to Professor Wonkeryor, the new plan will improve the quality of higher education in Liberia.

This is in line with what John Quincy Adams said, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader."

He admonished the administrations of various institutions of higher learning not to be complacent or live on past glory but to continue to persevere because there is still more to be done adding, "There are still higher heights to be attained."

"I'm delighted to see that higher education in Liberia is flourishing," Dr. Wonkeryor added.

He quoted Ron Lewis as saying, "Ensuring quality higher education is one of the most important things we can do for future generations," We therefore, applaud the Board of Trustees, Administration, and all stakeholders that have contributed to making Cuttington University become what it is today."

Dr. Wonkeryor at the same time presented to the Cuttington University graduates the sociological doctrine of, "Sense of Community," which is defined as, "A feeling that one belongs to a group and that he/she is obligated to help the group to improve."

He continued, "As you leave the walls of Cuttington University today, think about what to do to help Liberia to improve, not what Liberia will do for you. Use the knowledge you have acquired from your studies to help develop Liberia. I wish you all the best as you go into the University of Society."

He made the statement in Gbarnga, Bong County recently when he remarked at the 61st Commencement Convocation of Cuttington University during the graduation of three hundred and eighty-three students in various disciplines from the three campuses of Cuttington University.