Liberia: Cuttington Univ. Fully Electrified

After more than three decades of electricity struggle, Cuttington University is now fully electrified in Suakoko, Bong County.

Speaking at the 61st Commencement Convocation of the university recently, the President of Cuttington, Dr. Romelle A. Horton said the electrification of the Cutting University was achieved through the intervention of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dr. Horton said 'the light project' at Cuttington was a plan inaugurated last year to end the university's long struggle for power.

She said the generator; solar energy and Jungle Energy Power tri-sector approach was launched to resolve the power challenge of the university and its students. Dr. Horton said many times students were forced to cut off their night studies and other social activities due to the inadequacy of funds for prolonged power.

The CU President said the university's power struggle was one of the major challenges that impeded the smooth operations of the school.

During the 61st Commencement Convocation, Dr. Horton gladly reported that the light Cuttington tri-sector approached launched last year has now taken shape and the university is now fully lit up with 24-hrs electricity.

The CU President hailed USAID-Liberia Mission for its infinite support to the process and for being a true partner to Cuttington.

Dr. Romelle A. Horton spoke during the 61st Commencement Convocation of Cuttington University recently on its main campus in Suakoko District, Bong County when the university graduated three hundred and eighty-three students in various disciplines from its three campuses in Liberia.

Dr. Horton, the first female President of Cuttington University who shattered the glass ceiling by launching the first Doctoral program at in Liberia again announced that classes for the first Doctoral Program in Ministry & Theology (DMin and ThD) will begin in December of this year which will enhance learning at the nation's premier university.

"There is a felt need for academic training at the post-graduate level that is accessible, affordable, and available right here in Liberia. Cuttington University is responding to the felt need and satisfying this important demand for post-graduate training in Liberia," Dr. Horton noted.

She said as a result, Cuttington's leadership cast a vision to meet a felt need in the area of post-graduate education in Liberia.

She said a Doctor of Ministry program and a Doctor of Theology program along with their core concentrations and research opportunities will develop a new breed of leaders, expand the educational offerings of Cuttington, increase her appeal as a premier institution of higher learning, improve her capacity to provide jobs in a country where most of the labor force is unemployed and give Liberians the opportunity to do post-graduate studies here at home.