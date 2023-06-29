Liberia: YMCA -Liberia Urges Government Action Against Illicit Drug Trade and Trafficking

Monrovia — YMCA-Liberia has issued a strong call to the Liberian Senate, urging the government to take decisive and practical measures to enact laws aimed at combating illicit drugs and their trafficking within the country.

Under this year's theme, "People First: Stop Stigma, Discrimination, Strengthening Prevention," the focus remains on addressing the widespread issue of illicit drug abuse, which affects millions of individuals worldwide, including Liberia. YMCA-Liberia is committed to supporting policies and taking action that will bring about positive change and mitigate the detrimental impact drugs have on the well-being of young people.

During the commemoration of International Drugs Day, Ebenezer Davis, President of the YMCA-Liberia National Youth Council, read a statement emphasizing the importance of increasing awareness about the illicit trafficking of drugs and harmful substances. Davis stressed the need to strengthen actions and cooperation to achieve a drug-free world.

Davis expressed concern about the ongoing struggle to protect the future generation, stating, "The value of our youth cannot be realized in the presence of drug abuse. Our young people cannot thrive when recreational centers are found in the ghettoes. The effects of drugs are dismantling the future we envision for our youth."

He further highlighted Liberia's growing role as a significant transit point for illicit narcotics, citing porous borders, limited logistical support for law enforcement, issues of security trust, abuse of power, and a lack of stringent laws to curb abuse and importation.

Davis called on stakeholders and politicians to provide platforms for educating first-time voters about the dangers of substance abuse, ensuring that they have access to accurate information that discourages their involvement.

Furthermore, Davis urged the Liberian government, through the Ministry of Education, the National Parents and Teachers Associations, and civil society organizations, to consider incorporating awareness programs on illicit drugs and substance abuse into the national curriculum. Such initiatives would enhance young people's understanding of the threats and risks associated with drug abuse, while fostering grassroots solutions to deter its occurrence.

Davis criticized the current low-scale involvement in the fight against illicit drugs and substance abuse among Liberia's youth. He called for a swift and critical review of existing drug policies, emphasizing the urgent need for the passage of the National Drugs Law to align with the national approach.

"We caution that the law should also impose harsh punishment for law enforcers and lawmakers who engage in activities that contravene drug laws for personal gain and self-interest. At the YMCA, we view illicit drugs and substance abuse as a national health issue, similar to the fights against Ebola and COVID. The same level of attention, social distancing, and national effort should be applied to combat drug abuse," Davis declared.

He urged the Liberian government to adopt a people-centered approach to prevention and treatment, emphasizing the need for increased investment in facilities such as annexes to the Esther Grant Hospital to serve as rehabilitation centers in every county.

Marthlyne Sackor, a student from Gray D. Allison High School, representing the National Board of YMCA-Liberia, echoed the concerns regarding the psychological trauma and effects of drug abuse, as well as the escalating threats faced by individuals.

Sackor stressed that stigmatization and discrimination related to drug use can further harm individuals' physical and mental health and discourage them from seeking help. YMCA-Liberia intends to join and bolster efforts to raise awareness about the importance of respecting and empathizing with drug users, while providing evidence-based, voluntary services to all.

In pursuit of these objectives, YMCA-Liberia plans to actively participate in awareness and prevention campaigns across its networks and integrate them into all its activities. The organization aims to establish structures within schools and communities, working alongside Y-Clubs and community members to address the issue of drug abuse.

Sackor added, "We will advocate for strong legislation and collaborate with individuals and organizations that are engaged in similar programs."

In alignment with this year's theme, YMCA-Liberia pledged to refrain from using derogatory terms like "Zogos" to refer to individuals living under challenging circumstances. Instead, they will be recognized as "Liberia's Chosen Ones." The organization called for special attention to be given to these individuals, as they serve as a reminder to act decisively and urgently in addressing the problem of drug abuse.

During the event, Madam Esther Grant, the Focus Person for Drug Demand Reduction at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the need to avoid stigmatizing illicit drug users and the importance of raising awareness to strengthen prevention efforts. She highlighted the necessity for governments to provide the basic social needs and support rehabilitation for individuals at risk.