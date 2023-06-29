Liberia: Amputee Football Association Prepares for Nation's Cup

Liberia Amputee Football and Sports Association national league is heating up day after day since it kickoff over the weekend in Paynesville City.

The league according to its President Cooper George is in preparations to scout players for the 2023 Nation's Cup schedule to take place November in Egypt.

Currently, Liberia is the triple champions of the competition nations cup and will be hoping win another title in November.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia, President George hailed the Chief of Protocol at the Executive Mansion, Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo, Youth and Sports Ministry and the Government in general for their support to the team but also urged the sports Ministry to release early funding to ensure good preparations for the team.

He explains to the media that they are now scouting outstanding players from the ongoing league from all levels in order to have a bigger representation away from home.

Ahead of the Nation's Cup, the Amputee National Team will also participate in the Paralympic slated to take in September of this year.

According the Amputee football and Sports federation president preparations are also in the making to invite five of Liberia's professional Amputee players currently playing in Turkey.

The ongoing league now features for the first time, two women amputee teams, Cooper added.

He disclosed that major scouting will also take place in that department in preparations for the women amputee world cup which will take place in 2024 in Germany.

It can be recalled that the amputee National team has so far brought proud to Liberia, winning the nations cup three times and also participating three times into the world cup respectively.