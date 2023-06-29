Liberia: Kebeh Sulinkemelee Explains Pressure She's Facing for Rejecting Traditional Practices

Monrovia — Miss Kebeh Sulonkemelee, a woman in her early 30s, bravely stands against the oppressive traditions of her family and community. She refuses to accept the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), a cultural tradition that has plagued many African countries, including Liberia. In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, Miss Sulonkemelee shared her story of being ostracized by her relatives for her refusal to conform to this harmful practice.

Miss Sulonkemelee reveals that her family members see her as a deviant for rejecting their traditional practices of genital mutilation. Due to her strong stance, she has faced threats and hostile remarks from her own relatives. Despite the intervention of other family members on her behalf, her family has abandoned her, prohibiting her from attending family meetings.

The pressure to conform to the family tradition stems from the expectation for Miss Sulonkemelee to become a member of the Sande Bush Society, as her mother and grandmother had undergone FGM through this society. However, Miss Sulonkemelee stands firm, driven by her own will and Christian beliefs that oppose such practices. She expresses her fear and resistance to engaging in something that goes against her own wishes and personal convictions.

FGM, also known as Female Circumcision, is an archaic cultural practice prevalent in many African countries, including Liberia. Approximately 75% of the 16 tribes in Liberia still perform FGM. This harmful practice involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia and has been proven to have severe health implications. Medical science has shown that FGM can cause severe bleeding, difficulties in urination, pain during sexual intercourse, infertility, cysts, abscesses, and psychological disorders. There are no medical benefits associated with this practice.

The issue of FGM has received international attention and has been addressed in various forums, including the United Nations and other international organizations. These platforms have called for an end to this practice. However, in Liberia, the calls for change have unfortunately led to further entrenchment of the practice. Those who perpetuate FGM argue that it is an integral part of their culture and must be upheld at all costs. However, it is essential to challenge this claim and recognize that FGM is not a cultural practice, but rather a profitable enterprise.

Practitioners of FGM use culture as a mere guise to carry out this harmful practice. It has become a lucrative business, with exorbitant fees required for admission into the Sande Bush Society. The cost of enrolling a single girl child in the bush school surpasses the registration fees for an upper-level primary school student in a public school. In addition to monetary payments, each initiate must provide rice and other edible items, as they will be sustained throughout their stay in the bush school. The more initiates enrolled, the more financial gain the Zoes (traditional leaders) and other influential figures receive.

Miss Kebeh Sulonkemelee's story sheds light on the oppressive nature of FGM and the immense challenges faced by those who resist this harmful practice. It emphasizes the urgent need to continue advocating for the eradication of FGM, to protect the rights, health, and well-being of girls and women in Liberia and beyond.