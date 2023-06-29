Liberia: Kailondo Exposes GT Bank's Unlawful Actions

29 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Victoria G. Wesseh

Monrovia — The management of Kailondo Petroleum has presented court records that tend to expose claims made by GT Bank Liberia Limited regarding an alleged debt. Kailondo Petroleum asserts that GT Bank unlawfully withdrew over US $900,000 from its accounts without proper authorization.

According to court records in possession of this paper, Kailondo Petroleum made a payment of US$414,000 to GT Bank in response to a credit of US$3.3 million. At the time of the payment, there was a remaining balance of approximately US $377,000.

Kailondo Petroleum raised concerns about how GT Bank managed to increase the amount to approximately US$758,000 without their knowledge or consent.

Six years later, Kailondo Petroleum requested an audit of its accounts at GT Bank. The audit, as indicated in court records, unveiled that over US $900,000 had been withdrawn from various accounts of the company without proper justification.

According to the records, GT Bank deducted US $510 from the company's escrow account under the pretext of "regulation." Additionally, US $62,500 was taken from the company's operational account for a similar reason, as per the court documents.

Further scrutiny of the court records revealed that US $40,000 and US $50,000 were unlawfully withdrawn from Kailondo's personal account at Ecobank on different dates. Astonishingly, these funds were never deposited into KP's accounts at GT Bank.

Another US $50,000 was similarly withdrawn by the bank but did not appear in any of Kailondo Petroleum's accounts at GT Bank.

During the audit process, it was discovered that GT Bank had redrawn approximately US $3,468,352, leaving a discrepancy of US $168,352.

GT Bank filed a claim of US $1.2 million at the Civil Law Court; however, it failed to substantiate the allegation during the court proceedings. In fact, the bank admitted in court that it illegally withdrew approximately US $930,000 from Kailondo Petroleum's operations.

The revelations from the court records raise serious concerns about the actions of GT Bank and highlight the need for further investigation into their financial practices. Kailondo Petroleum seeks justice and hopes that the legal system will hold GT Bank accountable for its unlawful actions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.