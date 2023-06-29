Liberian Orthopedic Surgeon Launches Book On 'History Ff Medical College in Liberia'

Monrovia — A Liberian orthopedic surgeon, Robert M. Kpoto has launched a book in Monrovia detailing the history of the medical college in Liberia. The book covers the history of the Achille Mario Dogliotti College of Medicine and the Liberia Postgraduate College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Doctor Kpoto, being one of the only two surviving members of the pioneering class of the A.M Dogliotti Medical College, has delved into a firsthand account of the circumstance surrounding the formation, opening, and current situation of the medical college in Liberia.

The over 150-page artistic work encouraged young people in the medical sector to follow the steps of past doctors who help in improving the healthcare system of the country.

Launching the book at the Belle Casa Hotel in Monrovia on Friday, June 23, 2023, Liberia's former Vice President and Standard-bearer of the Unity Party, Amb. Joseph N. Boakai said reading the history of medical colleges in Liberia is important because it teaches the young folks about the past and those who helped in preparing the country's health system.

"Our new medical family must make use of this book by reading it details which will surely provide more insights on the Liberia health sector," he stated.

The former Vice President further lauded the author and call on other Liberians to get involved in documenting their work.

"This is laudable and called for us all collective effort to embrace the attribute of Dr. Kpoto for his unflinching support as he continues on the path of writing books on relevant issues about our society."

The Author Dr. Robert M. Kpoto in a brief remark, said his research started as far back as the 1960s when the Italian government decided to open a school in Liberia through the visit of Former President William V. S Tubman.

Dr. Kpoto used the launching ceremony to encourage young medical professionals in the country to do their best in improving the system like the days of old.

Also, others in attendance at the book launch hailed him and assured him of their Many of them said, the book can be used as supplementary material for high school and university students.

They further said the book is a meaningful investment for people wanting to enter the medical profession.