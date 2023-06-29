Liberia: Kessie Aware of Ma Nancy's Claim

Monrovia — Liberian football analyst Wleh Bedell has reported that a source close to Ivorian International midfielder Franck Yannick Kessie, 26 years old with 63 caps and eight goals, has hinted that Kessie is aware of the claim made by Ma Nancy Pyne. According to Ma Nancy, Kessie and his elder brother Andy are her children who were taken from her years ago by Bruno, their father, in Sinoe County, Liberia, to attend school in the Ivory Coast, where he was from.

Kessie, who is currently on holiday in the Ivory Coast with his wife, has been aware of Ma Nancy's claim since the news started circulating in the media. The source stated, "He (Kessie) is aware of the claim by the lady from Liberia who is saying she is the mother of Kessie and has read many stories on it, but is taking time and going through everything along with his brother Andy."

It is worth noting that Kessie's uncle, Gustave Bailley, the brother of the player's stepmother who married Kessie's father years ago, acknowledged that Kessie was aware of Ma Nancy's claim and was saddened by the news. However, he refused to comment on the matter. Bailly has called for arrangements to be made for Ma Nancy to be settled, but Ma Nancy has dismissed the idea, saying, "I don't want money, I want to see my children before I die."

Gustave claims that he took Kessie after his father died because no one else wanted to take care of him. However, it appears that the West African Football Union (WAFU) football coordinator may be involved in a dubious act, as he has persistently impeded efforts for Kessie and his brother Andy to reunite with their mother, Ma Nancy.

In a chat message, Gustave defiantly stated, "Yes, people may be alike, we are Africans, but my nephew will never be in the family of that grandmother from Liberia."

The involvement of a WAFU official in such a nefarious act is certainly appalling, especially as the WAFU, the Liberia Football Association (LFA), and other football bodies remain silent and seemingly unconcerned about this human interest story.

While the World Players Union (FIFpro) might argue that this matter is not within their purview, as a player body, they could still make a contribution. However, their response remains uncertain.

Football administrator Gustave Bailley is shielding information about a professional footballer, reminiscent of a trafficking or kidnapping issue, according to some observers. Meanwhile, influential figures in the football world remain tight-lipped.

The tracing of Kessie and Andy's genealogy, where Ma Nancy claims that the midfielder was named Kessie after her late uncle and directed journalists to the Kessie yard behind the Watch Tower of the Jehovah's Witness in Barnersville, coupled with the absence of any information about his mother on the player's Wikipedia page, speaks volumes. Yet, key football organizations and other entities choose to sit on the fence and watch.

Gustave Bailly is considered the major obstacle in this saga, as he remains adamant and bitter about Ma Nancy's claim. Kessie and Andy need to gather the courage to speak out after carefully studying this matter, or it may tarnish their characters as "the brothers who neglected their beloved mother."

The source in the Ivory Coast also revealed that Andy is running a football club owned by Kessie and based there. Whatever the situation, the world is watching and eager to know the truth. More updates will follow.