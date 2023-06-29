Liberia: DStv Liberia Drops Prices for Subscription Bouquets

Monrovia — The Consolidated Group Incorporated (CGI), service provider of the noble Digital Satellite Television (DSTv) in Liberia has announced the reduction in prices of subscription fees in Liberia.

DStv in partnership with MultiChoice stated in a release issued Wednesday, June 28, 2023, pointed out it is looking at various ways to thank it many customers for their ongoing support and loyalty whilst delivering a world-class entertainment service at a price they can afford.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consolidated Group and DSTv Liberia, businessman Mr. Simeon Freeman, indicated that the price drop across the DStv bouquets is the company's way of demonstrating commitment to its customers to ensure that they receive the best possible access to great entertainment at an outstanding value.

"DStv Liberia is delighted to announce that DStv customers in Liberia will now enjoy quality entertainment for less. This means that monthly subscription prices on DStv have decreased effective July 1, 2023," said the statement.

As a lead partner to DStv, Multi Choice is committed to putting customers at the heart of every decision we make and we aim to continuously delight them with great entertainment and the best value. DStv viewers of all ages and tastes are in store for great entertainment.

"M-Net brings the laughs with a brand-new comedy series, Avenue 5 based in space and starring Hugh Laurie.The kids are in for a treat with a new Cartoon Network series, Ninjango:Dragons rising which follow the adventures of a heroic green ninja.. Learn to make a great meal with Kitchen Crash S2 on Food Network and MasterChef Australia S15 on M-Net. July also brings with it the return of the Premier League with great sports action for our football fans. Additionally, Big Brother Nigeria will return. MultiChoice will make great entertainment even more accessible to our customers in Liberia," the release noted.

In line with the new adjustment, DStv Premium package, which currently stands at US$91.00 monthly would be reduced to US$61.00 monthly, while the Compact Plus package will drop down from US$59.00 to US$36.00 and DStv Compact dropping from US$28.00 to US$23.00 monthly.

Furthermore, the price for DStv Family package will be minimized from US$21.00 to US$13.00 monthly and DStv Access from US$14.00 to US$8.00.

"Across the African continent, DStv presents the most value from other competitive pay TV offerings. Over the past 26 years of which, DStv Liberia has operated in the market we have worked tirelessly to ensure we provide an unrivaled channel for our customers to enjoy," the company maintained.

"Our key priority is to put our customers' needs at the heart of everything and we undertake to continue doing so. We appreciate your support in ensuring that we deliver world-class entertainment services," the release added.