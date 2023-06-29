Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Traditional Rulers in Ogun State

29 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

President Tinubu is visiting the Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona, and Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Ogun State on a visit to two traditional rulers in the state.

Mr Tinubu is scheduled to visit the Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona, and the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, in their respective palaces in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

The president's chopper landed at 10:18 a. m. at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

In his entourage are the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, and presidential spokesperson, Dele Alake.

They were received at the stadium by Governor Dapo Abiodun and one of his predecessors, who is also a close ally of the president, Olusegun Osoba, and other dignitaries.

PREMIUM TIMES got the hint of the visit in the late hours of Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu's last visit to the state was in January for his presidential campaign, during which he visited the four paramount traditional rulers in the state.

Then, aside from the Alake and the Awujale, Mr Tinubu also visited the Akarigbo of Remo-land, Adewale Ajayi, and the paramount ruler of Yewaland, Kehinde Olugbenle, in their palaces in Shagamu and Ilaro respectively.

The former Lagos governor received royal blessings from the monarchs on those occasions.

Mr Tinubu's current visit might be to express his appreciation to the traditional rulers for his victory in the presidential election.

Details later...

