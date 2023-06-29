Ghana: Ofoase Ayirebi Gets New State-of-the-Art Post Office

The Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region is now equipped with a brand-new post office, ready to cater to the postal and other needs of constituents.

The state-of-the-art edifice, commissioned amidst high excitement, has been hailed as a significant step towards providing essential postal services to the constituency.

At a brief ceremony last Friday, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah conveyed his profound gratitude to the management of Ghana Post for their instrumental role in providing the community with such a magnificent structure.

"Today is a remarkable day for Ofoase Ayirebi. We are incredibly grateful to Ghana Post for their outstanding contribution in delivering this beautiful post office," expressed a visibly elated Oppong Nkrumah. "This state-of-the-art facility will undoubtedly elevate the postal services available to our constituents, fostering greater connectivity and convenience within our community," he added.

He said the completion of the post office was part of ongoing efforts to provide the constituency with essential amenities.

He recalled that last year, the constituency was gifted with a new police station built by townsfolk with the support of the MP.

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, who joined the MP to officially open and hand over the facility acknowledged the importance of the new post office to the constituency.

He said the facility would enhance the efficiency and convenience of postal services, making a positive impact on the lives of the residents.

The MD of Ghana Post urged managers of the facility to at all time take good care of it in order to prolong its lifespan.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including the District Chief Executive (DCE), Paul Asamoah, as well as chiefs and traditional rulers from the town.