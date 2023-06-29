Ghana: Assin North Constituency By-Election - Gyakye Quayson Wins Seat Again

Assin Breku — Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North has won the by-election held in the constituency.

His win defied series of predictions in the run-up to the elections that went against his performance in the election.

Mr Quayson garnered 17,245 votes representing 57.56 per cent to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, who secured 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes cast.

The third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) managed 87 votes representing 0.29 per cent.

Thus, James Gyakye Quayson was declared winner of the election by the Returning Officer for the election, Kofi Tsibu.

The by-election witnessed accusations and counter accusations by members of the NDC and NPP regarding vote buying during the conduct of their campaigns.

In his victory speech, Mr Quayson commended the electorate for the confidence they reposted in him despite all machinations from the NPP.

According to him, the win was in recognition of the conscience of people who cannot be influenced through monetary means.

He described his treatment prior to the by-election as an "injustice" to his constituents.

According to him, the overwhelming votes he secured during the by-election were an indication of the support from his constituents.

Mr Quayson, therefore, pledged his commitment in working with residents and the NDC towards the transformation of the area.

Mr Quayson won the seat during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections after securing 17,498 votes, representing 55.21 per cent as against the incumbent, Abena Durowaa Mensah who garnered 14,193 votes representing 44.79 per cent.

His name was however, expunged from Parliament for having dual citizenship prior to filing his nomination forms.