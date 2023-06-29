Ghana: NPP Congratulates Gyakye Quayson, NDC On Winning Assin North Seat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated James Gyakye Quayson on emerging victorious in the Assin North Constituency parliamentary by-election on June 27.

The party further extended congratulations to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their electoral victory.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NPP in Accra on June 28.

According to the NPP, Mr Quayson and NDC's victory in the by-election adds to Ghana's democratic credentials and the much touted accolade as a beacon.

"Indeed, the two recent by-elections have demonstrated the strength of the country's democracy, with outcomes favouring different political parties. This is a testament to Ghana's much touted accolade as a beacon," it added.

The statement also commended all NPP faithfuls who contributed to the party's preparation for the Assin North by-election.

It specifically thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Regional Chairmen of the party, among others, for their diverse contributions towards the party's efforts.

The NPP, in the statement, commended the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission for working together to ensure a successful and peaceful exercise.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament Elect, Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has expressed gratitude to the NDC for the support in annexing the parliamentary seat.

"I thank my NDC family; the national executive, the council of elders, the parliamentary caucus, our central regional executives and Assin North constituency executives, branch executives, polling agents and all other members and officers of the party who have stood with me through thick and thin to ensure this victory," he stated.

He commended the people of Assin North for coming out to vote for him and called for support and collaboration towards working together to build a better Ghana for posterity.

"The people of Assin North have spoken. They have said without equivocation that they want me to represent them in the 8th Parliament. They have told us to stop the politics and focus on solving their problems. This is a victory, not just for me and the NDC but also for justice," he stated.

He explained that he was deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in him and pledged to work as hard as he could to enable the constituents realise their aspirations.

"I sought this position because of my deep commitment to the Assin North Development agenda. I remain determined to mobilise resources from within and without to prosecute this agenda with all my energy no matter the cost," Mr Quayson noted.