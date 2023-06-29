Ghana: 7 Bodies Retrieved From Flood Waters in Ashanti Region

Kumasi — Seven bodies out of eight people who were killed following the rains that hit some parts of the Ashanti Region, have been retrieved, says the Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Frank Kwadwo Duodu.

The seven bodies included a six year old boy who was swept away when he attempted to catch his ball that was being carried away by the flood water.

According to the Coordinator, who was speaking to the media on Tuesday, the search had been intensified to find the eight person.

The rains started last Wednesday, affecting areas such as Sepase, Besease where four persons were killed.

At Atafoa, a 47-year-old man also got washed away with his bicycle.

The third one was in Sepase where one man was carried away when he attempted to move through the waters with his motorcycle.

It continued heavily on last Thursday, killing one person, aged 57 years, who was swept away together with his bicycle at Offinso.

On Friday, at Atafua, two persons were washed away when they jumped off a pick up that was swinging in the flooded road.

On same day, a NADMO staff was also swept away and killed at Duase.

The NADMO Coordinator described the action of the deceased staff as very strange because he was the one who led the education on measures to take during heavy rains any time they went on awareness campaign.