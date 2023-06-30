Nigeria Set to Debut First 100 Percent Electric Taxi Fleet

The transport sector in Nigeria represents about 24% of in-scope carbon emissions every year.

And 72% of these emissions come from passenger vehicles.

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, Possible EVS is set to launch Nigeria's first fleet of electric taxis.

With an initial fleet of 30 units, the startup has ambitious plans to expand to over 200 electric taxis across major Nigerian cities by mid-2024, revolutionizing public transportation in the country.

These electric taxis, specially designed for passenger transport, will provide last-mile solutions for both intra- and inter-city trips, offering a convenient and environmentally conscious alternative for commuters.

The fleet will also introduce shared travel options, ensuring cost-effective and efficient mobility for passengers without the hassle of surge pricing.

Unlike traditional combustion engine taxis, electric taxis emit zero emissions, which contributes to a cleaner and greener urban environment.

The introduction of electric taxis aligns with the global shift towards sustainable mobility solutions, addressing the pressing challenges of climate change and air pollution.

Possible EVS's electric taxi fleet aims to complement existing transportation services in Nigeria, rather than compete against them.

By providing a more environmentally friendly alternative, the startup aims to raise awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles and encourage the adoption of sustainable transportation practices in the country.

Speaking on the novel transportation system, CEO and founder of Possible EVS,Mosope Olaosebikan, said: "As a socially responsible and forward-thinking organization, we're thrilled to lead this transformative journey.

We believe our pioneering efforts will inspire other players in the transportation industry to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Nigeria."

To support the operation of the electric taxis, Possible EVS will establish charging stations across Abuja, serving as a pilot program for future expansion.

These charging stations will ensure that the electric taxis have access to reliable and convenient charging infrastructure, enabling seamless operations and reducing any concerns about range anxiety.

With the introduction of Nigeria's first electric taxi fleet, Possible EVS sets a promising example for the nation and the African continent as a whole, demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of electric mobility. As the fleet expands and more electric taxis hit the streets, Nigeria's urban areas will witness a positive transformation in terms of reduced emissions, improved air quality, and enhanced passenger experiences.

Possible EVS's electric taxi initiative not only contributes to Nigeria's sustainable development goals but also aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and create a more sustainable future for all. As the nation embraces electric mobility, Possible EVS leads the way in driving the transition toward a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem.

"Nigerians can look forward to a seamless and comfortable commuting experience", said Mosope.

"Our vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art features, including spacious interiors, advanced safety systems, and user-friendly technology, and our plans to install fast-charging infrastructure across key locations will ensure convenient access to charging stations and minimize any concerns about range anxiety."

Possible With its commitment to sustainability, innovative solutions, and a vision for a cleaner future, Possible EVS is poised to revolutionize public transportation and pave the way for a greener Nigeria.