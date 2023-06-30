Nigeria: Buhari Denies Telling Tinubu to Stop Investigating Ex-Appointees

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has vehemently denied claims circulating on social media suggesting that he requested his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to refrain from investigating certain former officials from his government.

Labeling the reports as "fake news," Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement urged the public not to engage with or give credence to such unfounded information.

According to Shehu, Buhari has deliberately chosen to keep a low profile and avoid drawing attention to himself in order to prevent any distractions for the new administration.

Seeking solitude, he said the former President initially returned to his hometown of Daura but found the desired tranquility elusive due to the constant stream of visitors.

Consequently, Shehu said the former president relocated to a more secluded location, hoping to find the much needed rest he aspired for.

Shehu reiterated the importance of dismissing these baseless claims, emphasizing the need to concentrate on factual and verified information.

According to him, the former President's priority remains his own well-being, while also ensuring that the Tinubu administration can work effectively in fulfilling their electoral promises.

He said "If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government.

It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity. This is fake news, and nothing more. Thankfully, there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met, so no one was there to report their conversation.

As much as possible, the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

"He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

"It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made," he added .