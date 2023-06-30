Nigeria Move to 39th in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nigeria has moved from 40th to 39th position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's world rankings.

The world football governing body released the rankings on Thursday via its official website.

In Africa, the Super Eagles currently occupy sixth position behind Morocco (1st), Senegal (2nd), Tunisia (3rd), Algeria (4th) and Egypt (5th).

The team gained one place in the ranking following their 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Monrovia, Liberia.

Nigeria previously occupied the 40th position in the rankings released on April 6.

Meanwhile, World Cup champions Argentina remain number one in the world nearly three months on from regaining top spot, thanks to friendly wins over Australia and Indonesia.

France and Brazil maintained second and third spots respectively in the ranking, while England and Belgium are in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The next FIFA world ranking will be released on July 20, 2023.

Nigeria's highest ranking came in 1994 when it ranked 5th. That position is also the highest ever by any team from Africa. (NAN)