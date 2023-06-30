Nigeria: How Davido Tried to Make Me Sign Confidentiality Agreement - Singer's Alleged Pregnant Lover

"Joke on you. For $10,000. Yes, I am pregnant. Yes, I will keep it."

More trouble seems to loom for Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke popularly called Davido, as his alleged pregnant French lover, Ivanna Bay, broke the news of their affair on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ms Bay, a French real estate agent, is coming hours after a U.S.-based model and socialite, Anita Brown, alleged that Davido impregnated her and asked her to terminate it.

She went public shortly after the singer unfollowed her on Instagram. Davido has, however, been silent on the allegations.

On Thursday, via her Instagram story, she disclosed how the singer attempted to make her hide the truth about the pregnancy when she told him about it.

She said, "He tried to make me sign a confidentiality agreement without my knowledge and a lawyer. Joke on you. For $10,000. Yes, I am pregnant. Yes, I will keep it."

Evidence

In a series of captions, Whatsapp, Instagram screenshots, and videos, the French lady shared her alleged evidence to prove her pregnancy and affair with the singer.

One of the videos on her Instagram page showed her holding a home test pregnancy kit, indicating that she had done the test, which showed that it was positive.

Her caption on the video dated that the test was carried out on 3rd May 2023.

In another video, she shared the video of Davido with guests during his song promotion in Paris, France, indicating that they were together at the time.

After the song promotion event, the video cut to reveal Ivanna dressed in hotel cloth, lying on the bed. The caption on the video was dated 12th April 2023, a month before she allegedly got pregnant.

She wrote, "We've been together for the promo of his song." 12/04/2023"

The WhatsApp screenshots contained a series of conversations between the French lady and Davido.

In one of them, dated 18th March 2023, their conversation suggested a plan to abort the pregnancy.

Davido wrote, "I'll call you tomorrow, today, my wife, Bday. So, the pill isn't work

Ivanna replied, "No, please don't call me. I'll tell you when it's done. I'm not allowing you to disrespect me like this."

Another Instagram screenshot showed her first conversation with Davido's verified page, which was him initiating seeing her before they progressed with their conversation on WhatsApp.

Davido wrote, "U in Paris? I'm around. I want to see you.

She replied, "Yes, I am. When, baby?"

He wrote, " Today, around like 5. Peninsula hotel. What's up, Whatsapp?"

Also, the French lady shared a screenshot indicating that the famous Afrobeat singer followed her on Instagram.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed that she had texted Davido on 18th April 2023, where he asked if she had taken 'the pill', and she replied, "I will tell you when it is done".

More update on Anita

Before Davido's alleged pregnant French lover came into the picture, a U.S.-based model, Ms Brown, claimed the singer impregnated her.

The model's accusation sparked mixed reactions and trended on social media, particularly Twitter, where she shared screenshots and videos suggesting they hadan affair.

Many fans of the Afrobeats singer doubted Ms Brown's claims, and in a bid to clarify herself, she conducted a pregnancy test on her Instagram live video.

Following her first call out, which she debunked later, doubts hold that the model's recent allegations were to chase clout.

Ms Brown had called out the singer in a leaked chat, where she disclosed that she was pregnant with Davido. However, she debunked it, saying, "My page was hacked. Anything posted, texted, or typed was not me in the last 12 - 18 hours."

As a clap back, the model shared a series of Instagram stories claiming that she was always famous and that using Davido's name for clout chasing was not her intention.

She wrote, "I'm a female who doesn't like sitting in cars worth less than 100k. I have over 2 million dollars in property, and I own a community. If I ever need money, it is because it's a lot going on, and that comes with being an entrepreneur."

In another video, where she addressed fans and people dragging her over the issue, she hinted at her ignorance that Davido was a married man.

She said, "I just want to clear the stories. Y'all should stop coming at me. God loves me. I am God-fearing. I know exactly what happened. I don't want to ruin anybody's relationship.

"I don't even want my home girl, who I didn't know is even pregnant right now, to be going through something crazy. I wish you well on God."

Not much is known about the singer's alleged pregnant U.S.-based model, but according to a media platform called IbrandTV, she is an entrepreneur, speaker, and transformational coach. She is said to run a Spotify podcast called "Conduit to Purpose."