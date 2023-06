Nigeria: Basketmouth to Headline Prime Video's 'Last One Laughing Naija' Comedy Show

The six-part series will follow the group of comedians as they compete to be the Last One Laughing.

Prime Video has announced its first unscripted African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, which will launch on the 14th of July.

To be hosted by Nigeria's king of comedy, Basketmouth, the unique six-part series of unscripted comedy follows the successful adaptation of Prime Video's global smash-hit comedy.

The franchise is currently produced in over 20 countries and territories, including Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa-- hosted by Trevor Noah and launching early next year.

It is also the latest project from Amazon Prime Video following the success of projects like 'Gangs of Lagos' and 'Brotherhood' by Jáde Osiberu.

Others are 'Breath of Life', 'King of Thieves', Hey, You!, and 'Palava!' as well as the series, 'Beyond the Veil' and 'Grind'.

Featuring a stellar cast including Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki, the series will see Basketmouth pit 10 of Nigeria's best comedy and entertainment stars against one another in a celebrity showdown where anything can happen.

"Our audiences are going to love seeing a series full of incredible Nigerian humour and comedic talent with this A-List lineup of comedians, who will test each other's limits in the pursuit of laughter in LOL: Last One Laughing Naija," Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We're proud to be bringing Prime Video customers a genre most loved and consumed by the Nigerian audience worldwide," she added.

Premise

Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video, said, "LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is a global hit for Prime Video, and that's why we're excited to bring its very own version to customers in Nigeria."

Speaking further, he stated: "As the first unscripted African Original to launch on Prime Video, LOL: Last One Laughing Naija continues to set the tone and standard of the authentic Nigerian stories and genres we want to share with our audiences at home and abroad, and our commitment to the local TV and film industry."

The six-part series will follow the group of comedians as they compete to be the Last One Laughing. There is only one rule for six hours: if you laugh, you lose.

The last comedian to remain straight-faced will be the winner and can donate N40 million to a local charity of their choice. The top comedic lineup will bring every comedy trick they have to make each other laugh while resisting the urge to laugh themselves.

Amazon Studios produced the series in collaboration with Nigeria's LiveSpot360 Productions, and it will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The six-part series will launch with two episodes streaming back-to-back each week from 14-28 July.

The series will be available on Dolby Atmos for customers with compatible setups for an enhanced viewing and audio experience.