Nigeria: Zamfara Bandit Kingpin, Dogo Gudali, Killed By Explosive Planted By Followers

29 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State, Dogo Gudali, has been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by members of his terrorist group.

The IED was reportedly planted by terrorists to eliminate troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, who were on a clearance operation at the fringes of Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the State.

A military source in the North-West reportedly confirmed the incident, saying, "The explosive was intended for troops, but detonated prematurely and killed the daredevil bandit leader, Dogo Gudali, and some of his fighters.

"Dogo Gudali and his gang members have been terrorizing Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, and some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States."

