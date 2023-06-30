South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Floods Death Toll Rises - South African News Briefs - June 30, 2023

KwaZulu-Natal Flood Death Toll Reaches Seven as More Bodies Found

The death toll from the KwaZulu-Natal floods has increased from four to seven, reports EWN. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs reports that more bodies have been discovered by search-and-rescue teams. The remains of three people, who were washed away by the floods, have been found along the Umbilo River in Durban. The southeastern parts of the province are still grappling with the aftermath of heavy rains and winds that struck the area earlier this week.

Western Cape Gas Shortage to Be Eased by Trafigura Deal

Sunrise Energy in the Western Cape has secured a three-month supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an interim agreement with Trafigura, a commodities trading giant, reports News24. This comes after Vita Gas suddenly pulled out of a contract to import gas into the region. Following Vita Gas's exit from Saldanha Bay, industry sources told News24 there was concern about gas prices (this despite the price being regulated). Sunrise Energy says it will embark on a process of evaluating proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG beyond September 2023.

Director-General of Justice Accused of Hijacking Lift for Personal Use

The director-general of justice and constitutional development, Doctor Mashabane, has been accused of hijacking a lift in his office building for his own exclusive use, reports TimesLive. The lift only opens with his fingerprints and goes straight from the basement to his office on the 16th floor without stopping at any of the levels. The lift was previously used by disabled people, but they now have to walk further to access another lift. The department has disputed these claims, saying that the lift is a goods lift that was reconfigured for security reasons. However, some staff members have alleged that it was done for Mashabane's personal convenience. The department offered a visit to the building for inspection, but the date was not confirmed, and Mashabane was unavailable for comment as he is on leave.

