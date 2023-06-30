Nigeria: Yemi Alade Releases New Single, 'Fake Friends'

30 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"With this new relatable single, Alade celebrates true friendships and puts fake friends at bay."

Afropop musician, Yemi Alade, has announced the release of her latest single titled, "Fake Friends."

Alade disclosed this in a statement signed by her manager, Taiye Aliyu, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the song has a deeper meaning, touching on human connections and the result of fake love or friendship.

"'Fake Friends" (Iro Ore) is the first single off Yemi's upcoming seventh body of work set for release in 2023.

"This upcoming project is a representation of my thoughts, needs, experiences, stories, ideas and my desire to connect with every listener on each song.

"Every song is potent with stories, Fake Friends lyrics take me back as I reminisce on humble beginnings.

"Some of the lyrics goes thus "Shey you go dey..If money no dey my pocket ooo..Back when I dey live my life on a low budget oooo..I no dey pick your call..You dey vex for me..When I dey knock your door you dey form for me," the statement said.

"Fake Friends" follows the success of her 2023 singles, "Pounds & Dollars", featuring Phyno; "Baddie", "Jojo", featuring Bisa Kdei and "Bright Future" with Mr Vegas.

