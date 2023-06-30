Nigeria: 11 People Killed in Benin Road Accident - FRSC

The FRSC is investigating the incident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 11 people were killed in a multiple-accident on the Ore-Benin Road on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said that the accident occurred on kilometer 20 Ovia Bridge inward Benin, Edo State at 9:04 a.m.

The multiple accident involved 19 people, 10 male adults, eight female adults and one female child.

The corps said 11 people were killed, comprising three female adults, seven male adults and one female child, while eight people sustained various degrees of injuries.

"A total of three vehicles were involved, comprising a Dangote trailer at the rear, one Kia saloon car with registration number LSD553HY which was brushed aside and a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number KET779AV in front," Mr Kazeem said.

Reacting to the accident, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dauda Biu, advised drivers to avoid being careless whenever they notice mechanical faults in their vehicles.

Mr Biu also reiterated the need for drivers to ensure routine and regular maintenance of their vehicles.

This, he said, was to avert unwarranted road accidents that could lead to loss of human lives and damage to properties.

Mr Biu said that investigation conducted revealed that the accident occurred as a result of a brake failure which resulted in loss of control.

He said that the injured were evacuated to the Saving Grace Hospital, Ovbiogie in Benin, Edo State, while the dead had been deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The Corps Marshal directed that a technical investigation should be conducted into the immediate and remote causes of the accident in order to prosecute those who are culpable.

(NAN)