Nigeria: NAFDAC Alerts On Unwholesome Sprite 50cl Glass Bottle in Nigeria

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Thursday alerted Nigerians of an "unwholesome" Sprite 50cl glass bottle drink with batch number AZ6 22:32.

The Agency which also announced this on its twitter handle, @NafdacAgency, said the contaminated glass bottle drink were manufactured April 18, 2023 and has an expiry date of April 4, 2024.

The agency added that the product was discovered following a consumer complaint and upon investigation, over five crates of the batch were discovered to be contaminated with particles.

In a statement, the agency explained that the affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in its laboratory.

The agency said it has also directed all the agency's zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product," the statement reads.

"Similarly, a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the agency, this is to find the root cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing authorisation.

"Furthermore, the company, (Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Abuja plant) has been directed to recall the implicated batch of the unwholesome product and report to NAFDAC for effective monitoring.

"NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. The products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

"Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional," it stated.