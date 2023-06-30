Rwanda/Ghana: Sunrise FC Sign Two Players

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Paul Laab Garia and Ugandan forward Robert Mukoghotya have joined Sunrise on a two-year deal each.

Garia enjoyed an impressive season with Gicumbi during the 2022/23 Rwanda second division league scoring six goals, including five free kicks, and setting up another 16.

He arrived in Rwanda in August 2021 from Ghanaian third division league side Naa Jo Royals FC and was part of the Gicumbi team who were relegated from the Rwanda Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign.

Mukoghotya, 27, was also one of the exciting players in the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League season where he netted 14 goals for Mukura Victory Sport.

He joins Sunrise as a free agent after his contract with the Huye-based side expired at the end of the season.

The hard working forward previously played for BIDCO FC in the Ugandan Premier League and was released on August 1, 2021.

With the signing of Mukoghotya, Sunrise could become one of the clubs with the most clinical attacking trios in the league next season, with Nigerian Samson Babuwa and Yafesi Mubiru still in the club's fold.