Rwanda/Ghana: Sunrise FC Sign Two Players

29 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Paul Laab Garia and Ugandan forward Robert Mukoghotya have joined Sunrise on a two-year deal each.

Garia enjoyed an impressive season with Gicumbi during the 2022/23 Rwanda second division league scoring six goals, including five free kicks, and setting up another 16.

He arrived in Rwanda in August 2021 from Ghanaian third division league side Naa Jo Royals FC and was part of the Gicumbi team who were relegated from the Rwanda Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign.

Mukoghotya, 27, was also one of the exciting players in the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League season where he netted 14 goals for Mukura Victory Sport.

He joins Sunrise as a free agent after his contract with the Huye-based side expired at the end of the season.

The hard working forward previously played for BIDCO FC in the Ugandan Premier League and was released on August 1, 2021.

With the signing of Mukoghotya, Sunrise could become one of the clubs with the most clinical attacking trios in the league next season, with Nigerian Samson Babuwa and Yafesi Mubiru still in the club's fold.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.