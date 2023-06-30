Africa: Guinea U23 Coach Cisse - We Aim for Victory Against Ghana, Not a Draw

Morlaye Cisse, the head coach of Guinea's U23 team, has emphasized their determination to secure a win in their final Group A match against Ghana on Friday at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

With both Guinea and Ghana accumulating three points from two matches, Guinea currently holds the advantage in second place due to a better goal difference.

Despite having the luxury of a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, Cisse has made it clear that his team will be playing for maximum points. "We will not settle for a draw," added the coach.

Cisse expressed confidence in his players' abilities to deliver on the pitch.

"We have great respect for the Ghana team, but we possess the necessary qualities to secure a victory against them because our objective is to qualify for the Olympics," stated the Guinea coach.

He also acknowledged the medical team for their efforts in preparing the players in optimal condition for this crucial match.

"Cisse sustained an injury in a previous match, and we will not rush his return to action," explained Coach Cisse.

Madiou Keita, the defender based in France who represents AJ Auxerres, affirmed the team's positive mindset and their motivation to emerge victorious.

"There is a strong sense of positivity within the team, which fuels our desire to go out there and win," added Keita.