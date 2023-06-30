Africa: Guinea U23 Coach Cisse - We Aim for Victory Against Ghana, Not a Draw

30 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morlaye Cisse, the head coach of Guinea's U23 team, has emphasized their determination to secure a win in their final Group A match against Ghana on Friday at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

With both Guinea and Ghana accumulating three points from two matches, Guinea currently holds the advantage in second place due to a better goal difference.

Despite having the luxury of a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, Cisse has made it clear that his team will be playing for maximum points. "We will not settle for a draw," added the coach.

Cisse expressed confidence in his players' abilities to deliver on the pitch.

"We have great respect for the Ghana team, but we possess the necessary qualities to secure a victory against them because our objective is to qualify for the Olympics," stated the Guinea coach.

He also acknowledged the medical team for their efforts in preparing the players in optimal condition for this crucial match.

"Cisse sustained an injury in a previous match, and we will not rush his return to action," explained Coach Cisse.

Madiou Keita, the defender based in France who represents AJ Auxerres, affirmed the team's positive mindset and their motivation to emerge victorious.

"There is a strong sense of positivity within the team, which fuels our desire to go out there and win," added Keita.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.