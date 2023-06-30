Ghana: MJ the Comedian Announces the 7th Edition of '1xbet Dashiki Fest,' Scheduled for July 1st

Ghanaian comedian and Skit actor, Timothy Musah Junior Abaadu popularly known as MJ the Comedian has announced the seventh edition of his annual health walk dubbed "1x Bet Dashiki Fest with MJ the Comedian."

The health walk which resumed in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, attracts thousands of people every year and it is one of the most anticipated events on the Ghanaian calendar.

The walk will start at the La Trade Fair, with a turning point at Ghana's iconic Independence Square, and a finish point at the La Wireless Astroturf.

This year's Dashiki walk is sponsored by 1XBet with support from Stepford Multimedia, Hydout, and Finish Point.

Speaking in an interview, MJ said the this year's edition of the Dashiki Fest promises to be the best of all the editions.

"I thank God for the experience my team and I have gathered for the past 6 editions, it has made us grow in this field so well that , we know what the people want so we've made possible all the things they need to keep than entertain whiles excising," he added.

Meanwhile he said the likes of Legendary, skewfaze , Tinny , Gasmilla , Apaatse, Rozo, Wisa, will be performing at the end point.