Liberia: McGill Speaks On Sanction

Margibi — Former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel Falo McGill says after his sanction by the United States Government, he inquired from a U.S. Congressional Delegation that visited Liberia and honored him for his outstanding leadership in Liberia on February 12, 2022, about the sanction and they expressed dismay that it was not possible that he would become a victim of U.S. sanction.

According to Mr. McGill, now a senatorial aspirant for Margibi County, the congressional people told him that before coming to honor him in Liberia, the U.S national security gave them a clearance to honor him for his outstanding leadership, indicating that they did not see the possibility of a sanction.

McGill and two other officials were sanctioned in August 2022 by the United States under the Global Magnitsky Act for their involvement in significant public corruption, and immediately suspended for time indefinite by President Weah after which they subsequently resigned.

The former minister, who is aspiring for the senate in the 2023 elections, had gone to attend a program at the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center in Unification City, Lower Margibi County recently when he made the disclosure.

"On February 12, 2022, the American Congressional Delegation came from America and honored me for outstanding leadership, a certificate signed by the Speaker of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, honoring me Nathaniel McGill for outstanding leadership. By August 15, they say I was involved in corruption. When I asked the congressional people, the people say it was not possible because before we went to Liberia, we got clearance from national security that you're not engaged in anything, how is it possible?" He explained.

He said the Americans have genuine reasons for fighting corruption and everybody must frown at corruption because it is not good.

McGill said he should be despised if it is established that he was involved in corruption, bragging that he does not even have a complaint at the police station about his involvement in corruption.

However, he noted that there are few Liberians who went around stating that once he (McGill) is removed from the government, all acts of corruption would have been eradicated.

