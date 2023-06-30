Liberia: Y.E.D. Women Demand Justice in Cllr. Johnny Momoh & Fiancee's Case

Dozens of females have protested at the Brewerville Magisterial Court demanding justice in the case involving Ms. Marie Nallon, and Cllr. Johnny Momoh.

The protesters are particularly women and girls of the Y.E.D. Community in Brewerville. They gathered Thursday, 29 June 2023 peacefully in solidarity with Ms. Nallon.

The women were seen early Thursday morning with placards with various inscriptions including: "We the women of Y.E.D. Community demand justice for Maria Nallon;"Domestic violence is unacceptable because it has killed many of our friends;" "We need justice because we have been abused for too long."

Ms. Marie Nallon, the fiancee of renowned Liberian lawyer, Johnny Momoh, has accused him of allegedly violating womanhood.

She provided a video footage to the Brewerville City Court Stipendiary Magistrates against Cllr. Momoh's alleged action Wednesday, 21 June 2023 during a hearing.

According to Ms. Nallon, Cllr. Momoh is seen publicly disgracing her before her son who had come to Liberia for the first time after fifteen years.

On 13 April 2023, Cllr. Momoh was arrested and arraigned before the Brewerville Magisterial Court in Electoral District #17, Montserrado County.

He is accused of allegedly committing 'domestic violence, felonious restraint, and criminal coercion.'

The writ against Momoh and his co-defendants was a result of the defendant's eight years old collapsed relationship with Madam Nallon.

According to the complainant, her suit cases containing wearings and other assorted materials to include all her jewelry value at US$500, 000 as well as cash amounting to US$75, 385 plus L$80, 000 were all thrown out.

Other aspects of her personal effects that got missing were her personal business money which was intended to travel to China, summing the grand total of US$575, 385.

While together, according to the report, both jointly constructed a structure which allegedly cost US$400, 000 of which the complainant is said to have contributed US$90, 000.

Surprisingly, she was informed by gossipers that the land on which the house is being constructed is in the name of the defendant's son and not himself. The complaint said it brought mental anguish to Ms. Nallon.

In an interview with the spokesperson of the group, Hawa Pearson said they went out with placards as women of Y.E.D. Community to demand justice for Ms. Nallon.

According to her, the alleged action of Cllr. Momoh to have spent over eight years living together with Ms. Nallon before throwing her out the house is completely wicked and unacceptable.

"We are aware that this case is ongoing, but, our gathering here today is to tell the court to just make it quickly and dispense Justice to Ms. Nallon," said Madam Pearson.

"Cllr. Johnny Momoh's action is completely wicked as many men around here are doing to our sisters. If this was just an ordinary person, this case was going to be out. And so we are pleading for them to make sure that this case is heard and [a] ruling is given," she concluded.

Meanwhile the presiding magistrate of the Brewerville Magisterial Court, Magistrate Ernest F. B. Bana on Thursday postponed hearing of the case.