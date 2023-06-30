Liberia: Senate Concurs With House On U.S.$65 Million Loan Agreement

The Liberian Senate has voted to concur with the House of Representatives on the ratification of a loan agreement between the Liberian Government and the International Development Association (IDA).

The loan agreement titled "Resilient Recovery Stand Alone Development Policy Financing" is in the tone of 65 million United States Dollars.

It can be recalled that a report from the Senate's Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget was debated last Tuesday over the source and purpose of the loan.

After the debate, the plenary mandated the committee to report back on the purpose of the loan on Thursday, 29 June 2023. The 65 million United States Dollars Loan agreement has been at a center of discussion.

The concern focused on the timing of the instrument. Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has raised eyebrows over the speedy passage of the agreement at the House of Representatives.

However, during the voting on Thursday in the chambers of the Liberian Senate, 16 senators voted for the passage of the instrument while eight senators voted against it.

The senators who voted yes include Saah Joseph, Milton Teahjay, Augustine Chea, Cllr. Varney Sherman, Simeon Taylor, Henrique Tokpa and Marshall Dennis.

Others are Senators Morris Saytuma, Edwin Snowe, Jim Tornalah, J. Emmanuel Nuquay, Francis Paye, Willington Geevon Smith, Conmany Wesseh, Daniel Naetah and J. Gbeh-bo Brown.

Senators who voted against the loan agreement are Darius Dillon, Nyoublee Karngar-Lawrence, James Biney, Boto Kanneh, Prince Johnson, Jeremiah Koung, Prince Moye and Johnathan Boy Charles Sogbie.

Meanwhile, Senate Pro-tempore Albert Chie has instructed the Secretary of the Liberian Senate to communicate the body's decision on the ratification of the financial instrument to the Executive through the office of the President.