Liberia: IDAD Ends National-Level Inception Discussion With CSOs & CBOs

The Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD) Executive Director Mr. Joseph Cheayan says it has held a national-level meeting with civil society organizations (CSOs)/community-based organizations (CBOs), government ministries, agencies, commissions, and legislators.

Speaking in Monrovia Wednesday, 28 June 2023, he said the meeting was aimed at implementing the existing laws, policies guidelines on education, land rights, decentralization and sexual gender-based violence in schools.

Mr. Cheayan noted that the essence of the one-day stakeholders meeting was to enhance policy/ legislation reform, implementation, and strengthen Liberian CSOs/CBOs capacities.

According to Mr. Cheayan, the project is a five-year program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by DAI Global LLC.

He disclosed that IDAD will be examining several laws including the 2022 Revenue Sharing Law, and the Land Rights Law.

He said the Educational Reform Law, the Local Government Act which was passed in 2018, will provide technical support to CSOs.

He noted that it will enhance their advocacies and strengthen their knowledge on the implementations of these laws.

For his part, Atty. Stephen B. Lavalla said the legal specialist of IDAD is to present on the project targets and key legislations/policies.

He indicated that there is a need for policy reforms on the existing laws, policies, guidelines on education, decentralization, sexual and gender-based violence in schools.

Making remarks, House Committee Chairman on Good Governance Representative Larry P. Younquoi explained that there's a need for policy reforms on these existing laws and policies.

Representative Younquoi mentioned that it is important for CSOs to hold the government accountable in the implementation of the reform processes of various legislations/policies.

Mr. Younquoi commended IDAD and USAID for the worthy initiative, and pledged his committee's commitment to support the project implementation in the two counties.

For his part, Cllr. Alben Greaves who represented the Minister of Justice, urged CSOs/CBOs to network in key project areas and build synergies to enhance the project implementation in the counties.

According to him, the Ministry of Justice stands prepared to support CSOs/CBOs in fostering their project activities in the fifteen counties.

Meanwhile, the National Level Meeting was also intended to share with stakeholders the strategies, methodologies, and approaches of the project implementation to solicit their inputs through recommendations that could strengthen the implementation of the project.

The Meeting was graced by Representatives from USAID Civil Society Activity, the Law Reform Commission, Ministries of Justice, Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Others included the National Commission on Disability, the National CSOs Anti-corruption Coalition, Accountability Lab-Liberia, the National Teachers Association, the National Commission on Higher Education, and the Center for Transparency and Accountability.