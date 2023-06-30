Liberia: U.S. Calls for Peaceful Election

Outgoing United States Ambassador Michael A. McCarthy has called for a peaceful, free, and fair election in Liberia, 15 weeks to the presidential and legislative polls.

During a program at the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia marking the U.S. 247th Independence Anniversary, Amb. McCarthy said going forward, Liberia can have a bright future if it so chooses.

McCarthy added that a more prosperous Liberia, is, of course, one of the main goals of the U.S. Embassy and the reason they provide substantial support to Liberia across various sectors, including health, education, business, and political leadership.

As his tenure comes to an end, Amb. McCarthy expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome and friendship he has received during his tenure.

"Serving as Chief of Mission has been the honor of a lifetime, and I will cherish the memories and experiences from this remarkable country forever, even as I begin my journey into retirement," he said.

He said the United States and Liberia share a remarkable history dating back to 1822 when the first group of African Americans settled in Liberia, paving the way for a new nation.

Throughout the years, he said the two nations have built a unique friendship, with the United States remaining a steadfast partner, working alongside Liberia to promote peace, stability, and economic growth.

The U.S Envoy recognized President George Manneh Weah's administration for Liberia's principled, and unwavering stand against the unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine.

He also recognized Liberia's position in defense of the Muslim minority in one of the world's most populous nations.

"As exemplary global citizens, I urge you to continue to support the freedom of the oppressed against this sort of unbridled aggression," he said.

Amb. McCarthy noted that he also admires the Weah administration's efforts to work with the legislature to further strengthen the freedom of the press.

According to the U.S. Envoy, only societies with courage and maturity allow opposition figures to voice their dissent, especially during an election year.

"I am well aware that all too many countries do not protect press freedom, a freedom that has allowed me, as a guest of Liberia, to so fully share my concerns about the country," he said.

Amb. McCarthy said every country can be improved, every government can be enhanced, but today, as friends and partners, he would like to highlight recent Liberian victories that are worth celebrating.

For his part, President George Manneh Weah thanked the U.S Ambassador for his time spent in Liberia and the relationship between the two countries.