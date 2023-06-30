Liberia: MoE Threatens to Revoke Methodist School's Permit

Margibi — -after imposing LRD250, 000 fine

The Ministry of Education has threatened to revoke the operational license of George V. Gibson United Methodist High School in Kakata, Margibi County following a fine of about 250,000 Liberian Dollars for breach of the ministry's policy.

The ministry fined the school for violating the "Teachers Code of Conduct" and breaching the 2022/2023 Academic Calendar.

The school was mandated to pay the fine into government's account and report the official receipt of payment to the office of the County Education Officer within 72 working hours (Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30) to avoid its operational license being revoked.

According to a communication dated June 27, 2023, written to the Principal of the George V. Gibson United Methodist High School, Abraham O. Karr, a copy of which is obtained thru the office of Margibi County Education Officer Stephen Toe, the school is fined for concluding academic activities before the stipulated time provided by the ministry.

The MOE in the communication further explains that the school had issued the list of 12th graders for clearance (preliminarily) during the time of the academic calendar when the students are supposed to be in active classes, including placement of summer school or enrichment list of students, which means the school has already completed the academic year, noting that fees attached are very exorbitant for the students.

The ministry said the action by the school undermines government's efforts to provide quality education for Liberian students, most of whom are financially challenged.

According to the ministry, it established these violations when it had gone to the school to conduct monitoring, and the following actions were being noticed already taken by the administration in its personal interest.

In accordance with the ministry's academic calendar for 2022/2023, final closing activities should begin July 10-28, 2023 in three categories: Category one, promotion activities for grades 1-9 is between July 17-21, Category two, promotion for grades 10-11 is July 24-28, 2023, while in Category three, 12 graders' promotion are pending on the basis of WASSCE results.