Kenya: Court Suspends Finance Bill Implementation

30 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The High Court of Kenya has stopped the implementation of the Finance Bill 2023 pending the hearing and determination of a lawsuit that was sponsored by Okiyah Omtatah.

Lady Justice M Thande directed the implementation of the law to be put on hold, slamming breaks on President William Ruto's plan to raise additional funds through new taxes.

Omtatah had challenged the legality of the Bill, saying that it contravened the law since it was being led by the President.

The Busia Senator singled out 30 sections that he says contravened the law on taxation matters.

Alongside Michael Otieno and Benson Odiwuor Otieno, among others, Omtatah sued the National Treasury and the Attorney General.

Early this week, President William Ruto vetoed the Bill despite numerous complaints from Kenyans.

It proposes increasing the value-added Tax (VAT) on Petroleum products from 8 percent to 16 percent effective July 1, among other recommendations.

