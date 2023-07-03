Kenya: Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi, Ruto MPs Fault Decision Halting Finance Act Implementation

2 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has criticized a High Court decision suspending the implementation of the the Finance Act 2023 terming it as insensitive.

Mudavadi who echoed sentiments of top ranking Kenya Kwanza lawmakers including House Budget Committee Chairperson Kimani Kuria during an event graced by President William Ruto termed the move as injurious to public interest.

The PCS, accompanying Ruto to a thanksgiving ceremony at Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo's Elgeyo Marakwet home on Saturday, argued that the court should have taken into account public interest specifically the ramifications the decision would have on budget financing.

"It is important that the judiciary becomes alive to what we call public interest. At all times public interest must be taken into account when decisions are made," Mudavadi said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot had earlier said the decision rendered on Friday risked crippling the country.

"We also want our judiciary to be mindful of the fact that we have a country which must be run," Cheruiyot remarked.

'Procedural issue'

He further opined that the issue in court was a procedural matter and as such, the court ought to have restrained from rendering a verdict with far-reaching implications.

"How can a procedural issue supersede public interest?" he posed.

While issuing conservatory suspending the Finance Act 2023, Justice Mugure Thande directed the State to file a response by Tuesday, July 4.

The orders effectively stopped the government from levying any taxes under the new Act, including the 8 per cent VAT increment on fuel.

In the application before the court, petitioners led by Busia senator Okia Omtatah contested the passage of twenty-two sections of the Act "which were not in the Bill but were introduced on the floor of the National Assembly."

They further challenged adoption of another 40 provisions without the input of the Senate arguing the said tax proposals required an endorsement by the Senate.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.