Nigeria: Hajj Ritual - Nigerian Pilgrims Return to Makkah

Some Nigerian pilgrims who performed various rites at the three religious sites (Mashã'ir)--Muna, Arafat and Muzdalifah - Friday, started trooping back to Makkah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims, who had gone through some intensive hajj rituals over the last five days, will continue with the remaining aspects of the hajj rites in Makkah, before embarking on the return journey to Nigeria.

The religious rites performed at the Mashã'ir, included the five obligatory prayers, three of which were shortened from four Raka'ah to two; symbolic stoning of the devil, remembrance of Allah (Dhikr), supplications (du'a), sacrifices and other recommended acts of worship.

Pilgrims were enjoined to carry out these rites from the eighth of Dhul-Hijjah to the 12th, for those who hastened, or to the 13th, for those who delayed to complete the stay.

It is expected that within the next few days, pilgrims who have not performed the remaining two aspects of hajj, which are TAWÃFUL IFÃDHA, the seven round circumambulation of the Kaaba, and the Sa'ay, the seven times working between mount Safa and that of Marwa, would do so to conclude the entire hajj.

Speaking from his experience during the core hajj ritual, a Bauchi State pilgrim, identified as Usman Aliyu, described the exercise as "very fulfilling and heartwarming."

"We pray that Allah accepts from us all acts of worship during the almost one month religious stay in the holy land."

NAN