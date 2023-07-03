Nigeria: 10th Nigerian NASS to Prioritise Climate Change Issues - Deputy Speaker

"Climate action begins at home. Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals."

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has assured that the 10th National Assembly would strive to positively address issues on climate change.

This is contained in a statement signed by the deputy speaker and made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement is in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Parliament.

Mr Kalu said that the event was a global issue introduced in 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution.

According to him, the Day affords the parliaments across the globe to review the progress they have made in achieving their outlined goals in their areas of responsibility.

He added that it also allows the parliaments to carry out self-assessments on the implementation of their goals such as the inclusion of more women and youths as members of parliament and adapting to new technological innovations.

The lawmaker said that the 2023 occasion, themed: 'Parliaments for the Planet', was to mobilise and make parliaments more responsible and responsive to climate change issues and other related emergencies.

The deputy speaker explained that climate change was negatively affecting lives by destroying lives and property development, peace and security all over the world.

"Climate action begins at home. Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals.

"By adopting greener policies and embracing a culture of sustainability, parliaments can help in addressing the crisis caused by climate change.

"As a newly inaugurated National Assembly member, I want to assure Nigerians and the key stakeholders on climate change issues that as the parliament settles down we would prioritise climate change issues.

"The 10th Parliament would lead by example. We shall prioritise the greening of our parliament, greening the way we work, and we will lead and foster a culture of sustainable change," he said.