Nigeria: Floods - Several Buildings in Trademore, Other Abuja Communities to Be Demolished - Official

2 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severally marked for demolition. Warnings have been given year after year."

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmed, says the FCT Administration would demolish all structures on waterways across the nation's capital.

Mr Ahmed made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said some structures were preventing water from flowing freely through its natural course which was responsible for flooding recorded in some parts of the city.

"People are clamouring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives. And this is what we must do. We cannot act as though we don't see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja Master Plan."

"Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severally marked for demolition. Warnings have been given year after year but the occupants of the estate keep risking their lives and those of others.

"By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is on a low-line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at any time. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years."

The executive secretary, who is the chairman of the Special Ministerial Task Team on Flood Mitigation, revealed that a police station in Trademore would be demolished and other buildings.

"We have The Police station in Trademore would be demolished. It will go alongside other buildings. We have engaged the FCT Police command and have provided a suitable place for them to operate from and fight crime."

The executive secretary pointed out that Trademore Estate did not have FCDA Approved building plan and the continuously flooded areas can best be left as Green areas and not residential.

He explained that the estate was just one of the areas in focus as other areas where structures were built on floodplains would experience the removal of illegal structures. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.