Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Paris, London, Lagos Trips

2 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the nation's capital Abuja on Sunday afternoon from Lagos, 13 days after he left to attend the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France.

The President had returned to Lagos last Tuesday just in time to observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his home State.

Recall that while away from Abuja, President Tinubu participated in the New Global Financing Pact signing in Paris.

He left Paris for London, the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, June 24, on a private visit. He met with former President Muhammadu Buhari while in London.

While in Lagos, apart from joining other Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, he also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on Saturday.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.