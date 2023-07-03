Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Paris, London, Lagos Trips

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the nation's capital Abuja on Sunday afternoon from Lagos, 13 days after he left to attend the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France.

The President had returned to Lagos last Tuesday just in time to observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his home State.

Recall that while away from Abuja, President Tinubu participated in the New Global Financing Pact signing in Paris.

He left Paris for London, the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, June 24, on a private visit. He met with former President Muhammadu Buhari while in London.

While in Lagos, apart from joining other Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, he also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on Saturday.