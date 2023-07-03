Nigeria: Taraba Govt Declares 24hr Curfew As Clashes in Karim Intensify

The government said the curfew was necessary to stop the clashes from worsening.

The Taraba State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on communities involved in the communal clashes in Karim Lamido Local Government.

The governor of the state, Agbu Kefas, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Yusuf Sanda, said the decision was taken after a review of the security situation in the communities.

Residents of the communities were enjoined to comply with the directive, as security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew vigorously, Mr Sanda said.

The curfew was imposed as the clashes between the Wirkuns and Karimjos worsened. Killings and the destruction of properties have continued since Saturday, when fighting broke out.

"The Karimjos are busy burning our houses, looting our properties and stealing our animals; people are running for their lives", a resident of Sabon Gari, who gave his name as Sunday, a Wurkun, told PREMIUM TIMES.

"So many of my neighbours have lost their homes, animals, everything. Each and every house belonging to the Wurkuns at Sarkin Kudu has lost everything," he said.

He added that mobs were emptying houses and torching them in the majority of Wurkun communities.

While the unrest appears to be centred around Sarkin Kudu, there are reports of incidents of violence and destruction in other communities like Garingaladima, Tangom, pira, Salaminkala, Kuka Kachala, Angwan Rimi and Garin Dogo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abbah Mato, a Karimjo leader, disputes the narrative of the Wurkuns while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES; he said the Wurkuns have repeatedly accused them falsely.

He said after violence originally erupted in May, a series of meetings were held with various community leaders, and the Garkuwan Wurkun solicited for peace and normalcy was restored.

"We all agreed that there would be a ceased fire, and people started returning." He said

Mr Mato said Saturday's attacks were organised and coordinated by the Wurkuns with the support of their serving and retired military personnel, who he alleged were in Karim while the violence was going on.

He said over 28 persons were killed in just one Karimjos community.

The secretary of the traditional council, Bakari Bawa, told PREMIUM TIMES that there was the reinforcement of a security team comprising the military and police.

"We requested for reinforcement of security, and I learnt that an additional two truckloads of the military have been reinforcing, and they are trying to take control of the place" he said.

"Although I am Jalingo due to the unrest, even today, we got news from Karim that many people have been killed as we speak, and this report are not false, and people's buildings and properties are being burned down as we speak," he said.