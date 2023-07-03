South Africa: Zulu Royal House Dismisses Claims of King's Poisoning - South African News Briefs - July 03, 2023

Zulu Royal House Dismisses Poisoning Claims, Says King Misuzulu in Good Health

The Zulu Royal House has said that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is in good health and underwent only a minor check-up after a senior induna, Douglas Xaba suddenly died, reports News24. This comes after the traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, issued a statement saying that King Misuzulu may have been poisoned after Xaba's death. The Royal House, however, dismissed the rumours, saying King Misuzulu had a general check-up "informed by the context of our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and other dangerous ailments". They also said that there was an "orchestrated agenda" to spread rumours about King Misuzulu's health.

Limpopo Health Department in Coal Supply Tender Scandal

The Limpopo Department of Health is under fire for awarding a multi-million rand coal supply tender to 14 hospitals, some of which do not use coal, reports News24. The Conty Lebepe Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, raised the alarm about possible wrongdoing. The department has launched an internal investigation, but the Democratic Alliance, the opposition party in the province, says the department has not raised the issue with the legislature's portfolio committee on health. Action SA and the Public Servants' Association have both called for the Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba and acting head of the department Mutheiwana Dombo to appear before the committee to provide details about the matter. The PSA said it hoped that "numerous scandals" that led to probes by the Special Investigating Unit would have led department officials to be more "cautious and diligent" in awarding contracts.

South Africa Women's SoccerWorld Cup Team Boycott Warm-Up Match

The South African Women's World Cup team, Banyana Banyana, boycotted a warm-up match against Botswana due to concerns about the playing surface, reports AFP. They believed playing on a surface of clay and grass could lead to injuries, and rule them out of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20. A senior South African Football Association official, who requested anonymity, said the players were behaving like "mercenaries" and "traitors".

