Nigeria: Fake JAMB Scorer - Innoson Boss Disappointed, Vows to Probe Incident

Founder of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has described as very unfortunate the revelation by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma's 362 score in the 2023 Unified Matriculation Tertiary Examination (UMTE) was fake.

He told LEADERSHIP that he was earlier excited when he heard that the young girl topped in the UMTE especially because he found out that she studied in a public school and not a private one.

"When I was told that a student of a public school recorded the highest score in the JAMB examination, I sent for the principal of the school and the principal confirmed to me that it was true that the girl scored the mark.

"I said to myself that such a brilliant girl if properly educated will be beneficial to our country and the world at large, so I decided to award her scholarship so that nothing will stop her from attaining a University education.

"When awarded her the scholarship, I deposited N3million in a dedicated bank account and told the principal that the money is strictly meant for Mmesoma's education in the university; that any time she needs to pay any fee in the school, they will let me know so that I will sign for withdrawal of money from the account. I made the arrangement so that nobody, including the girl's parents can divert the money to another thing," Chief Chukwuma stated.

The popular auto manufacturer, however, expressed regret over the discovery that she did not actually score 362 in the examination but 249.

Chief Chukwuma stated that he will set up an investigation team to find out if it was somebody else that manipulated Mmesoma's result for her without her consent or that she deliberately faked the result to deceive people that she is a brilliant student.

"The little girl I saw looked so innocent that I can't believe that she can manipulate her score.

"If I find out that she deliberately faked her result, I will cancel the scholarship because I can't encourage a criminal; such person cannot be useful to the society.

"But if I find out that she didn't have a hand in the manipulation; that the score was given to her in error or that someone manipulated the result for her without her knowing, I will not cancel the scholarship. So, I will make inquiry to find out what actually happened.

"I didn't know the girl before. I heard that she hails from Enugu State but studied in a public school in Anambra State, so my interest is to make sure that I support her to realise her potential in education and be useful to our nation, that is all. And to encourage other younger ones to take their education very seriously," the Innoson Motors boss declared.