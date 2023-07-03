Nigeria: Weed Overgrows Lafia Cargo Airport Taken Over By Federal Govt

The Lafia Cargo Airport in Nasarawa State is yet to commence operation more than 13 months after its commissioning by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state government under the leadership of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, had conceived the project as part of the move to open the state for investment opportunities.

The airport, whose project cost was estimated at about N10 billion, was also intended to ease cargo traffic at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

Former Governor Al-Makura made a show of flying out from the airport on his handover date, showing that the airport was partially functional even though it was not completed.

A-Makura's successor, Governor Abdullahi Sule, had promised that the project would be delivered by the end of 2021.

"This airport is one of the priority projects that we believe we should complete, even though building an airport is quite expensive and costing us a lot of money.

"Hopefully, in the next few months we will have a control cabin brought in and installed, and when that is done we will have other aeronautical devices in place.

"The runway is 2.2km but our plan is to extend it to 2.5km so that we can have all kinds of cargo planes land here. On May 29, 2019, the first flight landed here and since then other planes have landed.

"We believe that before the end of the year, we will open the airport fully for operations," the governor had explained through his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe.

Sule, who assumed office in May, 2019, announced the completion of the project towards late 2021.

The airport was therefore commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022.

Sule in July, 2022, hinted at plans by the federal government to take over the facility.

In September 2022, a federal government team inspected the facility ahead of the final takeover following a deal with the state government.

The delegation from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning was led by the permanent secretary, Mrs. Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee.

According to the leader of the federal government team, the inspection was part of the process leading to the refund of the amount expended by the state government.

After the inspection, the leader of the delegation gave assurance that in a couple of weeks the ministry will get Federal Executive Council's (FEC) approval for the money.

However, months after the inspection, the refund money has not been paid and the airport is yet to commence full operation amid deteriorating facilities.

A state government aide with inner knowledge of the development told our correspondent in confidence that although there is delay in the takeover plans, the process is however on.

"Top ministry of aviation officials visited the facility recently so we are hoping that all preparations towards the payment will commence soon," he said.

Recently, the federal government under President Bola Tinubu renamed the airport after the late Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio. Federal officials are, however, yet to effect the name change at the airport.

Our correspondent reports that the airport came to life during the campaign visits to the state by the leading presidential candidates ahead of the last election.

Top stakeholders and big businessmen also fly in with private jets and helicopters occasionally when the need arises.

When LEADERSHIP visited the facility last Monday, the only life there were three security guards stationed there to prevent vandals from the area.

They declined to offer comments when our correspondent sought to know the situation on ground.

A tour of the facility showed that the control tower had not been completed although work stopped at an appreciable level.

Few metres away from the control tower, a section that looks like the cargo area has totally collapsed on a nearby structure following a serious wind storm, resulting in cracks all over it.

Our correspondent also observed that deep gullies have emerged in some parts of the premises, with weeds gradually taking over other areas.

The state government officials said since the takeover deal had been signed, the facility now belonged to the federal government.

"So whatever work that needs to be done at the facility is now the responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Aviation," he noted.