Nigeria: Presidency, LP Bicker Over EU's Report On 2023 Elections

The Nigerian presidency yesterday rejected the report of the European Union (EU) observers on the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The EU observers in the report said the elections were marred by problems that reduced public trust in the electoral process, hence that reforms to enhance transparency and accountability were needed.

Part of the EU report reads: "Shortcomings in law and electoral administration hindered the conduct of well-run and inclusive elections and damaged trust in INEC. A lack of transparency and operational failures reduced trust in the process and challenged the right to vote."

But the presidency described the report as a product of a poorly done desk job that relied heavily on a few instances of skirmishes in less than 1,000 polling units out of over 176,000 where Nigerians voted on election day.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, in a statement, said the report relied more on rumours, hearsay, cocktails of prejudiced and uninformed social media commentaries and opposition talking heads.

Alake said there was no substantial evidence provided by the EU or any foreign and local organisation that was viable enough to impeach the integrity of the 2023 elections.

He said, "We strongly reject, in its entirety, any notion and idea from any organisation, group and individual remotely suggesting that the 2023 elections were fraudulent.

"Our earlier position that the technology-aided 2023 general elections were the most transparent and best organised elections since the return of civil rule in Nigeria has been validated by all non-partisan foreign and local observers such as the African Union, ECOWAS, Commonwealth Observer Mission and the Nigerian Bar Association.

"It is heart-warming that INEC, through its National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, has come out to defend the integrity of the elections it conducted by rejecting the false narratives in the EU report.

"It is also gratifying that the electoral umpire, as an institution that is open to learning and continuous improvement, has also committed to taking on board more ideas, innovations and reforms that will further enhance the integrity and credibility of our electoral process.

"As a country, we have put the elections behind us. President Tinubu is facing the arduous task of nation-building, while those who have reasons to challenge the process continue to do so through the courts."

But the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Obiora Ifoh, in a statement yesterday described the Presidency's comment as medicine after death.