Nigeria: First Lady, Remi Tinubu, Charges Super Falcons to Dominate At World Cup

The wife of Nigeria's President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has charged the Super Falcons to pull efforts, talents, and skills together and dominate at the 9th FIFA Women's World Cup finals starting in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

She gave the charge to the nine-time African champions at a Send-Forth dinner held for them at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Saturday.

"You are the shining star and pride of Africa. I charge you to go all out and do your very best to dominate other teams, and become the pride of the entire world," she said in a speech read on her behalf by Dr. Betta Edu, APC National Women Leader.

"I am proud to note that our Super Falcons have remained in that mix of the very best globally in the world of football. They have featured in every single edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup finals since the competition started in 1991, and our country is also one of only seven countries worldwide to have done so.

"While our Falcons made it to the quarter-finals at the 1999 finals in the United States of America, and reached the second round at the last championship in France, our expectations as a nation and as a people is for a much better performance at what is certainly the biggest and best championship yet, in Australia and New Zealand starting from 20 July."

Responding on behalf of the players, Team captain Onome Ebi, said: "We are not just going to be part of the competition, but going to break records and surpass our previous outing which was Round of 16."