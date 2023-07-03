Nigeria: Reps Visit Adamu, Abbas Disowns Aide Over Comments On Buhari

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, yesterday, visited the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu on sallah homage.

Abbas in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi during the sallah homage at Senator Adamu's Keffi residence in Nasarawa State, lauded the APC national chairman for his leadership.

He said Senator Adamu has led the party to victory at the 2023 general elections and ensured the emergence of the leadership of the 10th Assembly in line with APC's zoning arrangement.

The speaker noted that the APC national chairman has been a pillar of support to the National Assembly, saying they would remain loyal and committed to the ideals of the party.

On his part, Senator Adamu thanked the speaker, the deputy speaker and other APC members of the House for being loyal to the party, especially during the inauguration of the 10th House.

The two presiding officers of the House were accompanied by the chairman of the Joint Task - 10th Assembly, Rep. Usman Bello Kumo; chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, and Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, among others.

Meanwhile, Abbas has disowned one of his advisers, Godfrey Gaiya over negative comments on former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Governor Nasir El Rufai.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Kirshi, the speaker said the views expressed in an interview with a national daily by Gaiya remains his personal views.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abbas' adviser in the interview said the former president promoted rather than fight corruption, stressing that: "He (Buhari) deceived Nigerians into believing that he is all righteous but behind his so-called righteousness was hellish corruption.

"We have seen and we will still see the number of people that became multi-billionaires under Buhari. If you don't fight corruption or turn the other side when you see evil, allowing the evil to continue, when you are supposed to be in charge and call them to order, you have failed.

"So, Buhari failed Nigeria in many areas. We are the highest indebted nation in Africa under eight years of Buhari's administration."

But in his statement, the speaker said, "It has come to the attention of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD), that one of his aides granted an interview to a national daily in which he made some unsuitable comments.

"For the record, the said aide, by the name Hon. Godfrey Gaiya, did not have the imprimatur of the speaker to grant such an interview. Therefore, the comments made were those of Godfrey Gaiya and not Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (PhD), has a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who serves as his spokesman. All official statements from the Speaker come from his spokesman.

"It is pertinent to mention that the Speaker has tremendous respect for and enjoys same from former President, Muhammadu Buhari, and the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, and will not say or do anything that will negatively affect his good relationship with them. The public should take note."