Nigeria: APC Adopts 'Monkey Work, Monkey Chop' Policy

The APC in the state directs ward chapters to meet either physically or by Zoom to nominate 20 people for appointments.

The Cross River chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it would invoke the "Monkey Work, Monkey Chop" mantra in the appointment and empowerment of its members in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is contained in a press statement, titled: "Ward Nomination for Appointments and Empowerment", by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Erasmus Ekpang.

The statement noted that this is aimed at ensuring that only those who worked for the success of the party during the 2023 general elections are rewarded in terms of appointments and empowerment.

It further stated that this same modalities would be used at the local, State and Federal levels.

The statement also directed that the 20 names to be submitted by each ward chapter of the APC must include 10 females and should also take care of sensitivity to geo-political spread across polling units.

The statement subsequently directed the members to meet at ward levels across the State on Sunday, July 2, to select 20 names from each of the ward and forward same to the State Chairman on Monday.

The statement read in part: "Based on the kind approval of our amiable Governor to appropriately reward our people, an expansion from three to 20 names per ward has been granted to the party leadership.

"Therefore, the State Chairman (APC), Mr Alphonsus Eba, has directed all party Ward Executives, Ward leaders and major Stakeholders of the party to meet either physically or by zoom to come up with 20 names from each ward as follows:

"Only persons who worked sincerely for the victory of the party in the Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Assembly elections with evidence of their results will be finally considered by the Party in consonance with the Party's "Monkey work, Monkey chop" mantra.

"Youths, students, farmers, businessmen and women with political capital who invested same in the last election towards APCs victory should please be nominated as most of them will be considered for empowerment if they are not literate enough to be considered for appointment."

It stated that Curriculum Vitae, voter's card, APC membership slip, result in the last election are also a pre-condition for nomination.