Nigerian Pilgrims' Death Toll Hits 13 As 41,632 Fall Sick in Saudi Arabia

3 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Isiaka Wakili

The death toll of Nigerian pilgrims during the 2023 hajj exercise has risen to 13 just as 41,632 others fell sick in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The head of the Nigerian medical team for the pilgrimage, Dr Usman Galadima, stated this Sunday night in Makkah during post-Arafat review session.

He said his team made consultations for 25,772 pilgrims during the Muna-Arafat period in addition to the 15,680 treated in Madinah and Makkah during the pre-Arafat period.

Galadima recalled that seven pilgrims had died during the pre-Arafat period.

He gave the breakdown of the casualties as: Plateau (1), Kaduna (2), Osun (2), Borno (1), Yobe (1), FCT (1), Benue (1) and Lagos (1); while private tour operators recorded three deaths.

Galadima said during the Muna-Arafat period, four pilgrims died at Arafat and two at Mina.

He recommended thorough pre-hajj medical screening with the issuance of a certificate of medical fitness.

He said elderly pilgrims and those very sick should be discouraged from going to Jamarat (the place where pilgrims performed the symbolic stoning of the devil).

He also said the grouping of pilgrims as recommended by Saudi authorities should be enforced.

He urged states with functional ambulances to place their vehicles in the national medical team's pool for a more coordinated response to emergency cases.

The commissioner of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in charge of aviation, Goni Sanda, announced that return flights of Nigerian pilgrims would begin on July 4 and end on August 3.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.