Nigeria: Ondo Govt Sets Up Military, Para-Military Stations to Tackle Kidnapping

In a desperate bid to curtail the influx of kidnappers from neighbouring states, the Ondo State government, weekend, approved the setting up of military and para-military stations in the Northern Senatorial Districts of the state.

The stations are situated at Imoru in the Ose council area of the state.

According to the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, the efforts were to protect the people of the state.

Adeleye said: "The move would curtail the activities of criminals as well as kidnappers who reside outside the state

"The criminals usually come through rivers to perpetrate crime and run back, that is why the government had approved that the station be situated in Imoru and has become operational.

"We have put in place, military and paramilitary operations around the forestry area to checkmate the activities of kidnappers and other criminals.

"We want to enjoin the Chiefs and the Olus to desist from allocating lands to faceless kidnappers and herders.

The government has concluded arrangements to ensure that they are registered before they can be accommodated.

"So, at the moment, we have commenced military and paramilitary operations around all border towns identified as black spots."